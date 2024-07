Reigning Olympic men’s field hockey champion Belgium beat New Zealand 2-1 on Sunday as the Red Lions took the lead in the Pool B standings, while the fourth-ranked Belgian women opened their tournament in the morning with a 2-1 effort against Pool A opponent China.

