Americans Huske, Walsh secure 1-2 finish in women’s 100m butterfly

Torri Huske (left) and Gretchen Walsh celebrate a 1-2 finish for the United States in the women's 100m butterfly.
By
Published 12:04 PM

Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh secured a 1-2 finish for Team USA in an electric women’s 100m butterfly final.

