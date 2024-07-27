Skip to Content
Titmus outlasts McIntosh, Ledecky in anticipated women’s 400m freestyle final

Ariarne Titmus stole the show in a star-studded women’s 400m freestyle final, beating out Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh to repeat as Olympic champion.

