Titmus outlasts McIntosh, Ledecky in anticipated women’s 400m freestyle final
Getty Images
Ariarne Titmus stole the show in a star-studded women’s 400m freestyle final, beating out Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh to repeat as Olympic champion.
Getty Images
Ariarne Titmus stole the show in a star-studded women’s 400m freestyle final, beating out Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh to repeat as Olympic champion.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.