Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

How to watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander goes up for a layup against the U.S.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander goes up for a layup against the U.S.
By
Published 12:15 PM

Getty Images

Don’t miss a moment of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Canadian men’s basketball team in action at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content