Scouting Arizona GCC awards local student as the 1st Explorer of the Year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local student earns an outstanding recognition. Local honor roll student Bianca Garcia is named the first-ever "Explorer of the Year" by the Scouting Arizona Grand Canyon Council. Scouting Arizona assists students learn more about career opportunities and discover their path.



“We’re super excited that Bianca was selected to be one of the Explorers of the Year," said CEO of Scouting Arizona GCC Andy Price, "She's just super smart, she’s got everything ahead of her, and just amazing selection for our first Explorer of the Year this year.”

Through the program, Garcia is working with the Welton Border Patrol Explorer program.



"We learn from these Border Patrol agents about their job and what it takes to do their job and just basically a day in their life," said Explorer of the Year Bianca Garcia



She has helped her team win several awards in emergency preparedness and drug abuse prevention, and she was promoted to explorer supervisor in her program.



“It feels so good. It’s rewarding to be a role model and an example to the youth of the community. It’s just- its like all my achievements and my hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed, so this award just is so great and so honoring to me," said Garcia.

Garcia says she’s looking forward to serving her community in the U.S. Air Force and becoming a Border Patrol Agent. Her and the other nominees will be awarded at an event this summer.