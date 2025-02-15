Locals participate in Sweethearts & Buddies Fun Run

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals got the chance to go for a run in the park Saturday morning as the City of Yuma Parks and Recreation Department hosted the Sweethearts & Buddies Fun Run.

The run started at 8:00 a.m., took place at West Wetlands Park, and marked the season finale of a series of fun runs that started in October of last year.

The run was divided in two parts: a 5K and a 10K, and took place during Valentine's Day weekend.

"You know, just the way our dates work out, it just was…able to be there like, you know…let's have fun with it. It's the day after Valentine's, so let's, you know, make you bring your sweetheart, bring your buddies and make it a good Valentine's weekend," said Nathan Zack, Recreation Program Supervisor for the City of Yuma Parks and Recreation Department.

Zack said the first 250 participants received a pin to mark the end of the 2024-25 season while also adding that the 2025-26 fun run season is set to begin on October 13 of this year at Desert Sun Stadium.

For that, and other events the City of Yuma is hosting this year, click here.