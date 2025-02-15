Locals participate in 6th Annual Tour de Fields

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Region Bicycle Coalition hosted the 6th Annual Tour de Fields Saturday morning.

The event offers cyclists a unique opportunity to explore the Yuma Valley's vibrant agricultural landscape while supporting local charities.

All the net proceeds from the event will go to several local charities, such as Crossroads Mission, MIKID, Proverbs 31 Home Support for Victims, YCAT and more.

Sam Kirk will recap the event later this evening.