Local organization hosts Bull of the Desert

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Weightlifters from across the region participated in the 2025 Bull of the Desert Strongman & Strongwomen Competition Saturday morning.

The event, hosted by Caballeros de Yuma, started at 9:00 a.m. and took place at the Yuma Palms Mall, and was to help test the weightlifters "strength, endurance and determination in a series of grueling challenges," according to a press release obtained by KYMA.

Caballeros de Yuma President Frank Saldana shared why an event, such as Bull of the Desert, was important for Yuma County:

"There's exposure. It exposes the county, the city, to have people come into the community. Take a look at Yuma, spend some some dollars here also. So, I think if you look at it as a package it's very integral for goal for Yuma County and for the City of Yuma as well."

There were five events competitors participated in such as the three-leg medley, vehicle deadlift, log press, vehicle pull and Atlas stone.