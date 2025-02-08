Community driven tournament exceeds fundraising goal for local school

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local event aimed at supporting area schools is back for its second year, and it's already making an even bigger impact.

The 2nd Annual Strike for Success Dodgeball Tournament took place on Saturday at the Fourth Avenue Junior High School gym, where the community came together for a fun and competitive day of dodgeball, all in the name of supporting local education.

Last year, the tournament raised over $3,000 for Gila Vista Junior High School's afterschool program, but this year's event exceeded expectations. Organizers set a goal of $10,000, and the response has been overwhelming.

"We're really having a great time today supporting Fourth Avenue Junior High. Last year, we supported Gila Vista, but this year, we wanted to do more. Our goal was $10,000, and we've already surpassed it. Thank you to everyone in the community for your support," said Jeff Stoner, one of the event coordinators.

The tournament has been filled with thrilling dodgeball action as teams throw and dodge in support of Fourth Avenue Junior High School’s sports programs.

The community's enthusiasm and generosity have been on full display as they come together to make a positive impact for their students.