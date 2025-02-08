80th Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Day 2

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals and winter visitors attended the second day of the 80th Annual Silver Spur Rodeo Saturday afternoon.

The events featured during the second day were bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, bull riding and more.

Earlier Saturday morning, the rodeo held a parade at 9:00 a.m., starting from S. 4th Avenue and going all the way to S. Maiden Lane.

If you missed the first two days of the rodeo, you can catch the third and final day of the annual event on Sunday, with gates opening at noon, and the opening ceremony starts at 2:00 p.m.

