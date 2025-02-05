Local Chick-Fil-A to host family friendly events this month

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The local Chick-Fil-A is hosting family friendly events for the first three Tuesdays throughout the month of February.

According to Angela Estrada, the community events leader at Chick-Fil-A, the first event, Moo Moments, taking place every first Tuesday of the month, is where they "read a couple of short stories" to the kids, do arts and crafts, "the cow comes out," and they sing and dance at the end of the event while "parents have complimentary coffee." That event starts at 9:00 a.m. and goes until 10:00 a.m.

"They have a really, really good time doing this," Estrada said.

The next event, according to Estrada, is breakfast bingo, which is taking place next Tuesday, February 11, at 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

"You get complimentary coffee as well. So who doesn't want coffee and get yourself also some chicken minis...It goes well with bingo as well. So yeah, we've got our bingo and everybody's welcome to do that. You've got your chance to win some Chick-Fil-A gifts. It'll be really, really fun," Estrada shared, adding that the event is taking place every second Tuesday every month.

The third and final event, which Estrada said takes place every third Tuesday of the month starting Tuesday, February 18, is a family night.

"From 5 to 7 p.m. is our family night and so that's our only event that does take place in the evening. So basically we have arts and crafts for two hours just set out on this long table. It's so much fun," Estrada also shared.

When asked why the restaurant is hosting these events, Estrada said, "We're just really, really, really into family, and the community, and we want everyone to come out and just be close and support everyone and so we love to host these events for everyone and get the families out, especially it's gonna be getting into those hotter months, and so, let's get those kids out and you know get the family out and just have some fun with us."