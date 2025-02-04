Yuma prepares to celebrate 80th Annual Silver Spur Rodeo

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Giddy up for the rodeo coming to town starting Friday, February 7th through the weekend. This is the 80th Annual Yuma Silver Spur, and they say you’re in for a wild ride.



They have the best athletes in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women's Professional Rodeo Association with over 300 contestants coming from all over the U.S.



“We’ll have contestants from all over the world here. We’ll also have spectators, our fans, are from all over the country from Canada, from the East Coast to the West Coast, we even have some tickets sold to somebody from Alaska," said Executive Secretary of Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Patrick Collins.



They've been preparing for the rodeo for month months and say they have some new improvements this year



"We’ve been working hard on a new arena and a new announcer stand, so people are going to see a lot of improvement that we’ve done over this year gearing up for this 80th annual," said Chairman of the Board Peggy Collins.



There will also be a rodeo parade Saturday morning at 9 A.M. that kicks off at Napa Auto Parts on 4th Avenue and ends on Main Street.