Local Onvida Health doctor nationally recognized

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One local doctor is nationally recognized after being selected for the Carol Emmott Fellowship Class of 2025. Dr. Kristina Diaz is President of Onvida Health Medical Group. She is just one of 24 healthcare providers selected nationwide for this 14 month fellowship.



“I was really excited to be chosen. There’s a list of some amazing woman that were accepted into this fellowship, and I’m just really honored to be selected from our unique town of Yuma heading off to the big cities to really collaborate with other amazing women," said Dr. Diaz.

As part of her impact project, she will be working on the development of the San Luis Medical campus.



"It’s really just working on the formation of the neighborhood hospital down in San Luis, really just integrating with those here at Onvida Health, just making sure that that’s as wonderful as we all envisioned it to be," said Dr. Diaz.

Dr. Diaz says she’s excited to learn from the other industry leaders and bring those skills back to the hospital to better our community.



“And really just open my eyes to new styles of leadership, things that I can of course bring back to our Yuma area that will ultimately hopefully make me a better president of the medical group and be able to have a better impact for our patients locally," said Diaz.



She will be traveling to Chicago later this month for her first in-person meeting with the fellowship.