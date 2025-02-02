Skip to Content
Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo sponsors hosts annual Horseman's Banquet

By
today at 3:13 PM
Published 3:26 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo is less than a week away, and sponsors for the event gathered Saturday night to celebrate at the annual Horseman's Banquet.

It's known as the official kickoff to the rodeo, and it was held at the Yuma Clubhouse, located at 2577 E. County 14th Street.

The social hour started at 6:00 p.m., with the dinner and presentations starting at 7:00 p.m.

The 80th Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo will kickoff on Friday, February 7 and will go until Sunday, February 9.

To learn more about the upcoming event, click here.

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

