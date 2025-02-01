Skip to Content
Locals participate in Pars Under the Stars

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fort Yuma Rotary hosted the Pars Under the Stars Saturday night.

The event took place at the Desert Hills Par 3 Golf Course, with the dinner and registration starting a 5:00 p.m., the Boom Lift Ball Drop starting at 5:45 p.m., and the shotgun starting at 6:00 p.m.

The event is to raise funds for a new addition to the Children's Museum that will help provide Yuma's kids with a new indoor playground to enjoy and explore.

Sam Kirk will have the full story later this evening.

