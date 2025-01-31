Skip to Content
Salvation Army holds car wash fundraiser in honor of employee who passed

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A car wash fundraiser this weekend to honor the life of a Salvation Army employee who passed away unexpectantly.

59-year-old John E. Casarez, worked at the Salvation Army for over 20 years at the thrift store, shelter, and family services. John's family and friends are asking for the community's help in supporting the family through this difficult time through the car wash.


“He was always willing to help. He would go out of his way to help. I met him at the Salvation Army thrift store working with him, and he was just an amazing person. It's a big loss that we have not only as a friend but also as a community. He was always willing to help anybody," said friend & event organizer Mayra Esquivel.

The car wash is Saturday, February 1st at the Salvation Srmy parking lot from 10 A.M. To 2 P.M. All donations are welcome.

