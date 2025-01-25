Locals get a wild west experience this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma residents had the opportunity to experience a day in the "Wild Wild West" Saturday.

Hundreds of people attended the Yuma Territorial Prison's first "Wild West Days," which featured live music, cowboy reenactments and a variety of old-fashioned carnival games.

One local, Carol Sculles, expressed that the event helps keep the region's history alive.

"Yumans have turned out, visitors from California, and visitors from other places. It's been absolutely fantastic! Along with that, we've all learned a lot of history of Yuma and the Wild West, which we are striving to keep alive and educate our community about," Sculles explained.

Yuma's wild west history includes the construction of the prison in 1876 and its establishment as a key crossing point during the California Gold Rush.