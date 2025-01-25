Local retirement community hosts Cool January Classic Car Show

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma residents attended the annual Cool January Classic Car Show Saturday morning.

The event took place at the Carefree Village Resort (CVR) at 11:00 a.m., with the "Village Cruise" Parade starting at 10:30 a.m.

Rusty Knapp, Activities Director for CVR, shares why this event is important for Yuma County: "I think it brings people together. And especially this time of year, there's classic cars everywhere from all over the country. You get cars from Oregon, from Idaho. So, it's an opportunity for old friends to mesh, and I think that's really cool."

KYMA's own Melissa Zaremba, Jalen Fong and Scott Gross were on hand as the event's celebrity judges. There were also awards being handed out, such as Best Eyes and Best Shoes.

The event lasted until 2:00 p.m., but the resort is hosting A Salute to Tina Turner Starring Avis Ellis, happening Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.

Proceeds from the car show will go to the American Cancer Society.