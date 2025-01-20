Yuma NAACP holds annual walk to honor MLK Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) honored MLK day in Yuma with their annual MLK walk.



“It’s good to see the community come out together for that. I mean just seeing all the different walks of life, all the different races, and all the diversity of everyone walking together," said local dad Keith Francis.



“I decided to be apart of it so that I can not only showcase what the NAACP is for but what Martin Luther King did today, and I feel like that that should be spread more," said NAACP member Ida Thomas.

The walk started at City Hall and continued with a community celebration at the MLK Youth Center.



"I think it’s very important like for all of us because if it wasn’t for him, then I don’t know what the world will be, and I think we should like honor him," said Yuma Young Marines member Antonio Ornelas.

The ceremony had singing, keynote speakers, and the swearing in of the new NAACP board members.

One local dad said it was a special moment for him to connect with his son and understand what the day means.

“Just the importance of knowing what they went through in the past to get to where we are now, and I think it’s a beautiful thing," said Yuma local Keith Francis.

They've held this event in Yuma for over three decades. They say they are looking forward to keeping this tradition alive for many years to come.