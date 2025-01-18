Local cruise line hosts inaugral Liberty Jet Boat Tour

MARTINEZ LAKE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals and winter visitors across Yuma County got a chance to take tour the Colorado River Saturday.

Lower Colorado River Excursions hosted its inaugural Liberty Jet Boat Tour at around 11:30 a.m. at Fisher's Landing, where attendees got to see the sights, such as the Imperial Dam and Senators Wash.

Charles Stankovich, General Manager for Lower Colorado River Excursions, shares why this was important for Yuma County: "There's a lot of winter visitors [that] come out here. They're looking for something extra to do, you know, out of the norm. And you know what better thing to do than go take a boat ride out to the beautiful Colorado River and see all the scenery and the wildlife out there."

Stankovich also said locals and visitors have been "eagerly anticipating the Liberty's service for years."

If you want to participate in the tour, you can book online HERE.