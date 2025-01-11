Skip to Content
Community

Locals attend annual Art in the Park this weekend

KYMA
By ,
today at 3:18 PM
Published 3:52 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local and regional artists were invited to display and sell their artwork this weekend.

The Yuma Arts Center hosted the annual Art in the Park, which took place at Gateway Park on Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

Dozens of attendees were able to view the artists' work at various booths across the park.

Cassandra Contreras, the Center's Arts Program Supervisor, shares what makes Art in the Park unique: "We have so much talent to showcase here in Yuma and San Luis, and pretty much everywhere in the county. And then it's also a great opportunity to make partnerships and make friendships because we have artists that are coming from out of town. So we also get to see what other people are doing."

The event will go until 7:00 p.m., but the Yuma Community Theater is presenting "Sunday in the Park with George," inspired by French pointillist painter Georges Seurat, starting at 5:00 p.m.

The event is also happening on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content