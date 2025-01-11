Locals attend annual Art in the Park this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local and regional artists were invited to display and sell their artwork this weekend.

The Yuma Arts Center hosted the annual Art in the Park, which took place at Gateway Park on Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

Dozens of attendees were able to view the artists' work at various booths across the park.

Cassandra Contreras, the Center's Arts Program Supervisor, shares what makes Art in the Park unique: "We have so much talent to showcase here in Yuma and San Luis, and pretty much everywhere in the county. And then it's also a great opportunity to make partnerships and make friendships because we have artists that are coming from out of town. So we also get to see what other people are doing."

The event will go until 7:00 p.m., but the Yuma Community Theater is presenting "Sunday in the Park with George," inspired by French pointillist painter Georges Seurat, starting at 5:00 p.m.

The event is also happening on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.