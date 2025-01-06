Skip to Content
48th Annual Worthen Memorial Old Time Fiddlers Contest happening this weekend

Arizona Old Time Fiddlers
By ,
today at 12:40 PM
Published 12:49 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo, Arizona Old Time Fiddlers and Rain for Rent is hosting the 48th Annual Worthen Memorial Old Time Fiddlers Contest this weekend.

The contest is taking place at Silver Spur Rodeo Clubhouse, located at 2577 E. County 14th Street.

There will be a Fiddlers Show/Dance Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. while the contest takes place Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 a.m.

There is also seven fiddler age group divisions plus top players move to the Grand Champion Division.

There is also specialty division such as Novice, Trick & Fancy, Twin, Vocal, Accompanist, and Other Stringed Instruments.

To learn more about the contest, and if anyone wants to participate, click here.

Dillon Fuhrman

Miriam Ordonez

