Locals attend first AGFest this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma residents attended the first AGFest in Downtown Yuma Saturday morning.

The event took place on Main Street at 10:00 p.m. and it was formally known as the Yuma Medjool Date Festival.

The event also offered fresh farm-to-table bites to those who attended.

Chef Jonathan Palacio was also there to provide a live cooking demonstration to the attendees. KYMA spoke to Chef Jonathan about why he took part in the event.

"I've been participating in this area and cooking with agriculture for 22 plus years...People don't understand that Yuma is a very important place for produce. You know, 80 to 90% of the world's produce comes out of here in the winter months," Chef Jonathan explained.

In addition to getting food and drinks, attendees were also treated to live music from bands like Chavez Family Band.

The event will go until 9:00 p.m.