Skip to Content
Community

Locals attend first AGFest this weekend

KYMA
By ,
New
today at 3:39 PM
Published 4:02 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma residents attended the first AGFest in Downtown Yuma Saturday morning.

The event took place on Main Street at 10:00 p.m. and it was formally known as the Yuma Medjool Date Festival.

The event also offered fresh farm-to-table bites to those who attended.

Chef Jonathan Palacio was also there to provide a live cooking demonstration to the attendees. KYMA spoke to Chef Jonathan about why he took part in the event.

"I've been participating in this area and cooking with agriculture for 22 plus years...People don't understand that Yuma is a very important place for produce. You know, 80 to 90% of the world's produce comes out of here in the winter months," Chef Jonathan explained.

In addition to getting food and drinks, attendees were also treated to live music from bands like Chavez Family Band.

The event will go until 9:00 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content