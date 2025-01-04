Kennedy Skate Park officially reopens, unveiling new upgrades

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After years of planning and construction, Kennedy Skate Park officially reopened Saturday morning.

The City of Yuma unveiled the brand new upgrades during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, which started at 11:00 a.m.

The renovations include a unique and redesigned skate park that community members came out and enjoyed.

Professional skateboarder Ryan Lay, known for his advocacy work and ties to Yuma through his family, was among the first to test out the new skate park.

Lay had this to say about the new addition to the park:

"I skated the park in Yuma before the racetrack, and it was in pretty rough condition. Usually, on the way to San Diego, I'd stop, and the huge cracks weren't ideal for learning how to skate. But now, coming out here for this opening, it's amazing. The skate park is low to the ground, really accessible for young kids, and has a great vibe. As you can see, the community is super excited to have it all out here."

The skate park was first built in 2000 before plans for remodeling began back in 2021. Construction officially started last year, and the project cost nearly $3 million.