Locals attend third and final day of Christmas at the Crossing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The holiday season is in full swing with Christmas just days away and a new holiday event in Yuma celebrated its third and final night of fun.

Christmas at the Crossing wrapped up Saturday night at the Colorado River State Park.

Cathy Douglas, the Executive Director of the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area (YCNHA), says the event brings festive fun for the whole community.

"There's so many activities for the kids...The train ride, the teddy bears, the inflatable slides, the light show...There's great food and beverage...The space looks super pretty, and it's something that we haven't had here in Yuma and we're just excited to bring that to the community," Douglas expressed.