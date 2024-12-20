City of Yuma’s Adopt-A-Street program keeping the streets clean

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Help keep our streets clean and litter-free.

We share more about the City of Yuma's Adopt-A-Street program and how locals are taking the initiative.

The City of Yuma Adopt-A-Street program is always looking for new participants.

The free program allows any business, organization, or individual to take part in trash and debris removal on any desired street.

Art Morales, a City of Yuma Council Member, says "The Adopt-A-Street is open to everybody. It'd be great for folks to look around their neighborhood, and business, and say "That's a segment I'd like to adopt"… So, with this program, people are able to be engaged with their role of keeping Yuma clean and beautiful,".

One side street right off 16th Street in Yuma is cared for by the National Bank of Arizona in Yuma.

Its Branch Manager, Gabriel Cortazar, shares why the company decided to lend a hand.

"I noticed that the back street could use a helping hand and thought "Is this something we could look into?". There are some areas that really get forgotten and this is the best opportunity for that. And if you want to see your name out there, it's awesome!" says Cortazar.

In return, the city will install street signs in recognition and also provide cleaning supplies.

"There is no cost to the participants. You get two signs, buckets provided by Home Depot, vests, trash bags, and gloves. All we ask is to, once a quarter, clean up the road," says Morales.

We also spoke with Los Physcolists B.C. who initially adopted a street to help keep the path clear for their group rides.

They decided that they had more to give.

Ernesto Chavez, with Los Phycolists B.C., says "We wanted to take part in helping out the bike paths. We do a cleanup almost every other month and from that came Adopt-A-Park. The city is going to let do a horseshoe pit and some other cool stuff for the park, the Joe Henry Park.

If you're interested in learning more about the Adopt-A-Street program, click here.