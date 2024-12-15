Skip to Content
Local non-profit hosts coat and blanket drive and receives Adopt-a-Park sign

today at 2:36 PM
Published 3:03 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Los Psycholists hosted the Sixth Annual Warmth Coat & Blanket Drive Sunday afternoon.

The drive took place at noon at Joe Henry Memorial Park, where locals donated their coats and blankets that they don't wear anymore.

Sunday's drive also marks a special occasion as the City of Yuma unveiled the non-profit's Adopt-A-Park sign as they have adopted the park.

"So, us adopting this park which, by the way, we're the first bike club and to…injunction…adopt a pathway and a park. But we are the first to adopt a park here in town," said Jennifer Macias, Treasurer for Los Psycholists.

Macias says since they adopted the park, there will be a whole lot of new features, adding that the club is happy to participate in the design and some of the ideas that the city is doing.

The club is hosting two events, one in February and the other in March. To learn more about those events, or any future events they're hosting, you can visit their Facebook or Instagram pages.

