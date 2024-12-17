Skip to Content
Yuma Nightmares hosts Twisted Christmas

today at 11:08 AM
Published 11:50 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Nightmares is looking to scare the community this holiday season.

The non-profit organization is hosting Twisted Christmas, where locals can walk through a haunted house filled with Christmas decorations and characters.

Not only that, the organization says they are also hosting a separate event for people who either missed the October haunt, or are too timid for the haunted house, and it is a drive or walk through haunt, where attendees can view Christmas decorations while listening to spooky Christmas music.

The drive or walk through haunt, as well as the haunted house, is taking place Wednesday through Saturday at the following times:

  • Walk/Drive Through: 6:15-9:30 p.m.
  • Haunted House: 7:00-10:00 p.m.

Tickets are $10.

While the event will wrap up on Saturday, December 28, they will be closed on Christmas Day. To learn more about the event, visit Yuma Nightmare's Facebook page.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

