Local Ashley Furniture store hosts mattress giveaway

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local Ashley Furniture store is giving away 35 beds to kids Sunday evening.

The giveaway started at 5:00 p.m. at Ashley Furniture, located at 2790 S. 4th Avenue, and this is part of Hope to Dream, which the store chain is a sponsor.

According to the organization's website, the goal is to provide a child "a safe and comfortable bed to call their own and that helping children sleep well sets them up to lead a healthier and more productive life."

"There are a lot of families who need some help, you know, and everybody deserves to sleep on a comfortable mattress. So it's very important to do this for us or Yuma to ensure that we are giving back," said Albert Gutierrez, store manager for the local Ashley Furniture.

Also in attendance was Santa Claus and his reindeer, and the store presented "Despicable Me 4" during the event.

The event will go until 7:00 p.m. To learn more about Hope to Dream, click here.