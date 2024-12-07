Locals participate in 5th Annual Kate Campa Memorial Run

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Me Vale, in collaboration with the AdvoKATE Foundation, hosted the Fifth Annual Kate Campa Memorial Run Saturday morning.

The event took place at Bobby's Territorial Harley-Davidson at 10:30 p.m., with ride starting at 11:30 p.m., and is to help raise awareness of childhood cancer.

Lilian Campa, Kate Campa's mother, shared a unique connection between her daughter and motorcycles.

"We tried to tie in things that she would have loved to do such as this event and motorcycles, because she did like my husband's motorcycle. So, there's a sentimental value to that," Campa expressed.

All proceeds will go towards the Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Campa also said the foundation is hosting a Dance Invitiation on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at Yuma High School's Snider Auditorium.

To find tickets for that event, visit AdvoKATE Foundation's Facebook and Instagram pages.