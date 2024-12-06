Skip to Content
YPD to host Free Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway next week

St. Petersburg Police Department
today at 5:59 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is hosting a free Steering Lock Giveaway event.

In a press release, the event is in collaboration with the AZ DPS RATTLER Task Force, Arizona Automobile Theft Authority, Hyundai Corp. and Target.

YPD says the steering wheel lock is "an effective visual deterrent against auto theft and only takes a few seconds to secure in place," thus reducing the chances of people becoming a victim of a crime.

YPD also noted that the first 200 people who attend the event will receive the steering wheel lock, but "only one lock will be provided per vehicle" and cannot be reserved or placed on hold.

The giveaway is taking place next Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Target parking lot, located at 1450 Yuma Palms Parkway.

