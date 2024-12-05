Skip to Content
Bernardo’s family receives Christmas miracle

By
today at 5:54 PM
Published 6:10 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One local family is receiving a Christmas miracle this season after spending a week in the hospital after a serious injury.

Bernardo's Foothills restaurant owner Mark Bernardo was walking his dog right down the street on his way to his restaurant when he tripped and fell.

"We got tangled up and went down," said owner Mark Bernardo. "Broke my neck and vertebrae, and next thing you know, I was in Yuma hospital on my way to Phoenix in a helicopter."

Doctors say he broke his neck and suffered spinal cord injuries. But his family says that with prayers and support from the community, he is now conscious and has miraculously healed much quicker than doctors expected.

Right after the incident, his family posted on Facebook asking for prayers. They say they were overwhelmed with the community support.

"He's had visitors come in and out and his rooms always full of people," said Mark's daughter Jessica Bernardo.

They say sweet community members have been calling, businesses donating, and people even coming all the way to the ICU to check on Mark.

"It's never ceased to amaze me that being in a small town, how a small town supports their people, and we are seeing it now in the healing power. It's just amazing, and we couldn't have asked for anything more," said Mark's wife Tina Bernardo.

Mark is now expected to be home by this weekend and says he’ll be right back in the shop bright and early next week.

Community members can also support the family through their recovery raffle.

