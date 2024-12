YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Don't miss KYMA's annual Blankets from the Heart Drive happening this Friday.

The drive is taking place at the Yuma Palms Mall roundabout, right by Harkins and Buffalo Wild Wings, and KYMA will be out there taking donations from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

KYMA's collecting new or gently used blankets, jackets and socks as well as taking cash donations during the drive.

All proceeds will go towards Crossroads Mission.