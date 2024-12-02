Local Yuma farmer John Boelts steps up as Arizona Farm Bureau President

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local Yuma farmer is now the Arizona Farm Bureau President. John Boelts has been farming in Yuma for decades.

"We have a number of opportunities to expand and improve what we do here with technology and water efficiency and genetics of livestock and crops and animals and a lot of great things," said Arizona Farm Bureau President John Boelts.

He stepped into the role during the 103rd annual meeting of the farm bureau when the former president stepped down. With farming rooted in his family for generations, Boelts says he’s loved it for as long as he can remember.



"I think the most important thing is being able to grow you know an important part of people’s diets," said Boelts. "That’s why I got into farming: the opportunity to provide something to people that they really need every day.”

Boelts has served 2 terms as the Yuma County Farm Bureau President, 4 years as the Arizona Farm Bureau Second Vice President, and the last 7 years as First Vice President. He shares what’s next.



"You know serve for the next year, and then run for that position in the election next year so looking forward to serving Arizona’s ranchers and farmers," said Boelts.