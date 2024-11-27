Ballet Yuma to host Sugar Plum Tea Party this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ballet Yuma is hosting the Sugar Plum Tea Party just in time for the holidays.

The event is taking place at the Yuma Golf & Country Club, located at 3150 S. Fortuna Ave, on Saturday, November 30 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with the doors opening at 1:00 p.m.

"We do have some fun little things going on before it actually does start, with the performance and the food, and we have a lot of activities. We have cookie decorating, we have photos available, and then we also have a great raffle line-up," said Madeline, who was recently crowned Miss Sunshine City.

According to Ballet Yuma, the event is for attendees to witness a live performace of The Nutcracker, with selections performed by the ballet dancers.

Caitlin, who's been a ballet dancer for about 14 years, says this event will be her eighth time performing The Nutcracker.

When asked what her favorite thing about the event, Caitlin said, "When we perform, Miss Kathy, she reads the book to the kids, and getting to dance to the book and seeing the smiles on their faces is probably my favorite."

Tickets are available now. For attendees 10-years-old and above, it's $75, but for attendees nine-years-old or below, it's $60.

To purchase the tickets, click here.