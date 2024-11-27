Skip to Content
21st Annual Rachel Determan Memorial Rib Cook-Off happening next month

today at 12:39 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic High School is hosting the 21st Annual Rachel Determan Memorial Rib Cook-Off in December.

The cook-off is taking place on the North Athletic Field at Yuma Catholic on Saturday, December 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $10, and you can purchase them directly at the school or at the gate during the event.

"We'll have many vendors come in. We have a lot of teams that are going to compete in a rib cook off. We'll have celebrity judges. We'll offer chicken, desserts, all that, all kinds of sides, things like that. We have jump houses for kids, pretty much everybody and anybody's welcome, and they'll have a great time," said Rhett Stallworth, President of Yuma Catholic.

The event is in honor of Rachel Determan, who passed away in 2008 after a two-year battle with leukemia.

"The Determan family is connected to [Yuma Catholic]. They had two children come through and attend and graduate at human Catholic and they it's just a good fit, and we love them. We're happy to have been able to remember Rachel through this event each year," said Haley Curry, the event lead.

When asked how many teams will be participating in the event, Stallworth said "Roughly, it'll be between 20 and 25 teams," with the winner being announced at around 3:30 p.m.

To learn more about the team rules for the cook-off, click here.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

