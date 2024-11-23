Skip to Content
Locals participate in Women’s March this weekend

KYMA
today at 4:18 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma residents joined a Women's March Saturday afternoon.

The march, which started at Brownie's Restaurant at around 2:00pm, was to advocate for reproductive rights.

The organizer of the march, Julia Castillo-Spears, also shared what inspired her to host the march:

"I've always felt as though there was a lack of community involvement regarding women's voices here in Yuma. And I was inspired by the recent election. But this march is much more than about politics. It's about celebration of women as a whole, as well as acknowledging the ongoing fight worldwide for women's rights."

The march ended in Downtown Yuma at around 3:00pm.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

