Yuma dog found alive after seven days lost in Foohills

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local family in Yuma is relieved to find their dog after seven days lost in the Foothills with no signs.

Oliver, an 8-month-old Dachshund, got rattled during a routine walk and managed to get away from his leash.

The search began for Oliver using trained search dogs, Facebook, and volunteers.

After seven long days, Oliver made it home by following a trail of his cut-up blanket left by his owners, five pounds lighter, thirsty, and covered in burrs.

We will speak with Oliver's owners and neighbors who share more about this frightening story with a heart-warming ending.

We will update this post shortly.