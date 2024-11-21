Skip to Content
Yuma dog found alive after seven days lost in Foohills

Hunter Manzo
today at 11:09 AM
Published 11:23 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local family in Yuma is relieved to find their dog after seven days lost in the Foothills with no signs.

Oliver, an 8-month-old Dachshund, got rattled during a routine walk and managed to get away from his leash.

The search began for Oliver using trained search dogs, Facebook, and volunteers.

After seven long days, Oliver made it home by following a trail of his cut-up blanket left by his owners, five pounds lighter, thirsty, and covered in burrs.

We will speak with Oliver's owners and neighbors who share more about this frightening story with a heart-warming ending.

We will update this post shortly.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

