Locals attend annual Asado & Brew Festival

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis hosted the annual Asado & Brew Festival on Saturday.

The event, which started at 3:00pm at Joe Orduno Park, was to celebrate Founders Day, and featured a variety of musical acts, such as Checker'd Past, Grupo Alazan, and more.

There were a variety of food vendors, a beer garden, a rock climbing wall and a bouncy house for families who attend.

There was also a competition to see who won Best Asado, Best Side Dish, Best Salsa and Best Stand during the festival.

The event lasted until 10:00pm.