Skip to Content
Community

Locals attend annual Asado & Brew Festival

KYMA
By ,
New
today at 2:50 PM
Published 3:01 PM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis hosted the annual Asado & Brew Festival on Saturday.

The event, which started at 3:00pm at Joe Orduno Park, was to celebrate Founders Day, and featured a variety of musical acts, such as Checker'd Past, Grupo Alazan, and more.

There were a variety of food vendors, a beer garden, a rock climbing wall and a bouncy house for families who attend.

There was also a competition to see who won Best Asado, Best Side Dish, Best Salsa and Best Stand during the festival.

The event lasted until 10:00pm.

Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content