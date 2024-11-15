Allo for Education program continues to give back

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Allo Fiber is helping build brighter futures for students and teachers in our local classrooms.

From now through December 31st, Allo Fiber will donate $50 to local schools of your choice when you sign up for one of their services.

The program has donated over 300 hundred thousand dollars to schools across Arizona, Nebraska, and Colorado since its beginning.

"Raising kids takes a team and takes a village… Education is one of the key, vital parts of this community and this city in particular. Being born and raised here in Yuma, I understand that so it's a good opportunity just to give back," says Abel Garcia, Public Relations for Allo Fiber.

The program runs until the end of the year and donations will be presented starting January 1st.

To learn more about Allo Fiber, click here.