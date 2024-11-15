Skip to Content
Community

Allo for Education program continues to give back

Allo Fiber
By
today at 3:41 PM
Published 3:45 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Allo Fiber is helping build brighter futures for students and teachers in our local classrooms.

From now through December 31st, Allo Fiber will donate $50 to local schools of your choice when you sign up for one of their services.

The program has donated over 300 hundred thousand dollars to schools across Arizona, Nebraska, and Colorado since its beginning.

"Raising kids takes a team and takes a village… Education is one of the key, vital parts of this community and this city in particular. Being born and raised here in Yuma, I understand that so it's a good opportunity just to give back," says Abel Garcia, Public Relations for Allo Fiber.

The program runs until the end of the year and donations will be presented starting January 1st.

To learn more about Allo Fiber, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content