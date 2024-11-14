Crossroads Mission still in need of donations ahead of Thanksgiving

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The holiday season is coming up and Crossroads Mission is still looking for more donations as they aim to feed as many people as possible this Thanksgiving.

During their Share Your Holiday Turkey Drive on November 1st, Crossroads Mission was able to gather 845 turkeys, canned goods and over $4,000 for additional supplies that will go towards their 3 days of Thanksgiving.

These meals will be given out to those who need it the most in our community, especially our local veterans.

Steve Mercado, Finance Officer for the American Legion Post 56, spoke on how essential the work Crossroads Mission does for our community.

"I have to thank the group that was with us; our car club that we're a member of and, another it's a cohesive group of people who have been doing it for many, many years," said Mercado. "We're fortunate because the people here in Yuma are extremely generous."

Crossroads Mission's 3 days of Thanksgiving will take place Tuesday, November 26th through Thursday, November 28th, which is Thanksgiving day.

They will serve a Mexican feast on Tuesday, a pot roast beef dinner Wednesday and a traditional Thanksgiving Day meal on Thursday.

Along with the food, Crossroads will also have a crafts station for kids and will also be providing clothes, coats and blankets for people in need.

Volunteers can sign up at 10 a.m. each day with meals being served between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 944 S. Arizona Avenue.

For more information on how you can contribute, contact Crossroads Mission today at (928) 783-9362.