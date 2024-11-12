Skip to Content
Exceptional Community Hospital to host World Kindness Day event

Manoah Tuiasosopo
today at 5:37 PM
Published 5:40 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - November 13th is World Kindness Day and the Exceptional Community Hospital (ECH) is spreading a little kindness through art.

They will be hosting a rock painting party.

These rocks, sometimes called kindness rocks, will be decorated with bright colors and positive, inspirational messages.

Once they are finished, these rocks can be hidden in any place so that when they are found, they can spark a little joy and brighten someone’s day.

"In our world right now, we need to have as many feel-good movements as we can… It's great to find a rock, I've found a few and you smile. It's a feel-good moment and that's what we need," says Lisa Brazeel, the Community & Outreach Liaison at ECH.

The event will take place Wednesday at the Westwind Golf & RV Resort starting at 10 a.m. and is free to attend.

All supplies will be provided.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

