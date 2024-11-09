Fort Yuma Rotary hosts Penitentiary Pint Fest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fort Yuma Rotary is hosting the 21 & Over Penitentiary Pint Fest Saturday night.
The event, taking place at the Yuma Territorial Prison from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, is to bring several different breweries across Desert Southwest.
Attendees must be 21 and up to attend and IDs are required.
General admission tickets are $65, non-drinker is $20, and active military is $55. Included with the ticket is a lanyard with a 1-4 oz. small beer mug and 24 samples.
All proceeds will go to Fort Yuma Rotary.
KYMA will have more information later this evening.