Fort Yuma Rotary hosts Penitentiary Pint Fest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fort Yuma Rotary is hosting the 21 & Over Penitentiary Pint Fest Saturday night.

The event, taking place at the Yuma Territorial Prison from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, is to bring several different breweries across Desert Southwest.

Attendees must be 21 and up to attend and IDs are required.

General admission tickets are $65, non-drinker is $20, and active military is $55. Included with the ticket is a lanyard with a 1-4 oz. small beer mug and 24 samples.

All proceeds will go to Fort Yuma Rotary.

