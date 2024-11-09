Skip to Content
Fort Yuma Rotary hosts Penitentiary Pint Fest

today at 12:41 PM
Published 2:12 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fort Yuma Rotary is hosting the 21 & Over Penitentiary Pint Fest Saturday night.

The event, taking place at the Yuma Territorial Prison from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, is to bring several different breweries across Desert Southwest.

Attendees must be 21 and up to attend and IDs are required.

General admission tickets are $65, non-drinker is $20, and active military is $55. Included with the ticket is a lanyard with a 1-4 oz. small beer mug and 24 samples.

All proceeds will go to Fort Yuma Rotary.

KYMA will have more information later this evening.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Samuel Kirk

