Skip to Content
Community

Yuma County holds job fair for people finding a job

By ,
today at 1:55 PM
Published 2:19 PM

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County held a job fair Tuesday morning for those finding a job.

Arlyn Galaviz, the Communications Director, says the job fair, which took place at the Yuma Main Library from 10:00am to 1:00pm, was for all departments within the County.

"It's around 23 departments and probably like 45 divisions. So there's a lot of opportunity there," Galaviz explained.

Galaviz said the job fair was a walk-in process, where those who attend would peruse all the departments, with Arizona@Work providing resume assistance.

"So, if you have a resume and you see something that you really like and you really want to apply for, they'll be there to assist," Galviz said.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), the Health Department, Human Resources Department, and other departments were also participating in the job fair.

Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content