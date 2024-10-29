Yuma County holds job fair for people finding a job

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County held a job fair Tuesday morning for those finding a job.

Arlyn Galaviz, the Communications Director, says the job fair, which took place at the Yuma Main Library from 10:00am to 1:00pm, was for all departments within the County.

"It's around 23 departments and probably like 45 divisions. So there's a lot of opportunity there," Galaviz explained.

Galaviz said the job fair was a walk-in process, where those who attend would peruse all the departments, with Arizona@Work providing resume assistance.

"So, if you have a resume and you see something that you really like and you really want to apply for, they'll be there to assist," Galviz said.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), the Health Department, Human Resources Department, and other departments were also participating in the job fair.