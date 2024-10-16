Lerner and Rowe to host 10th Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A philantropic arm of Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys is hosting the 10th Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway next month.

In a press release, Lerner & Rowe Gives Back is giving away "Thanksgiving side 'fixings' to 3,500 families across four Arizona communities this holiday season," which includes Yuma, Tucson, Bullhead City and Phoenix.

The law office says they inviting those in the four communities to attend the giveaways, "where Lerner & Rowe volunteers will hand out meal packages, including green beans, gravy, stuffing and mashed potatoes. One package will be handed out per family on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last."

"The holiday season is truly a meaningful time for all families...We take great joy in being able to support and make holiday festivities easier for local families as they celebrate," said Kevin Rowe, co-founder of Lerner & Rowe Gives Back.

For the giveaway event in Yuma, it will place at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, located at 2520 E. 32nd Street, on November 13 at 4pm, and will be a drive thru location.

To learn more about the giveaway, click here.