Skip to Content
Community

Crossroads Mission hosts the 2024 Jubilee

Crossroads Mission
By ,
today at 1:20 PM
Published 1:34 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Crossroads Mission hosted their annual Jubilee event on Saturday.

The event was one of Crossroads Mission's biggest fundraising events with proceeds going towards their new men's shelter as well as to celebrate 65 years of service.

The event took place at Britain Farms, located at 4330 West Riverside Drive at 5:00pm, and the theme for the Jubilee was the Roaring 20's, which was brought back by popular demand.

"Last year, we decided to have the theme of the Roaring 20's and people got to dress up and wear their sequins and have their feathers on and everybody kept asking us if we were going to do it again. So we decided just to do it again. And people are really excited to get new outfits or to get to wear their other outfits once again," said Azucena Solorzano, Marketing & Development Director for Crossroads Mission.

Dinner is provided by Clyde Gill and there was live music, with Yuma Big Band serving as the event's main headliner.

To learn more about the event, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content