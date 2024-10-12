Crossroads Mission hosts the 2024 Jubilee

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Crossroads Mission hosted their annual Jubilee event on Saturday.

The event was one of Crossroads Mission's biggest fundraising events with proceeds going towards their new men's shelter as well as to celebrate 65 years of service.

The event took place at Britain Farms, located at 4330 West Riverside Drive at 5:00pm, and the theme for the Jubilee was the Roaring 20's, which was brought back by popular demand.

"Last year, we decided to have the theme of the Roaring 20's and people got to dress up and wear their sequins and have their feathers on and everybody kept asking us if we were going to do it again. So we decided just to do it again. And people are really excited to get new outfits or to get to wear their other outfits once again," said Azucena Solorzano, Marketing & Development Director for Crossroads Mission.

Dinner is provided by Clyde Gill and there was live music, with Yuma Big Band serving as the event's main headliner.

