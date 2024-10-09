Crossroads Mission hosting annual Jubilee event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Crossroads Mission will be hosting their annual Jubilee event, celebrating 65 years of service, this Saturday, October 12th at Britain's Farm here in Yuma.

The Jubilee is one of Crossroads Mission's biggest fundraising events with proceeds going towards their new men's shelter.

The theme of the night is Roaring 20's, but don't be alarmed, you don't have to come dressed if you don't have a Roaring 20's outfit.

Dinner will be provided by Clyde Gill. The event will also have live music and auction off items available for purchase. You'll also hear multiple testimonies from the event about the impact Crossroads Mission has on our community.

You will also have a chance to purchase jewelry donated by Paul Bensel Jewelers. They are donating a couple of diamond necklaces. One of them will be a 14 karat gold diamond cross and the other will be a sterling silver and diamond cross.

Crossroads Mission is looking forward to the community participating in the event and generating as much money as possible that will go towards the new men's shelter.

Tickets for the event are $60 and can be purchased at the 2nd Chance Thrift Store located at 550 W. 8th Street or online at crossroadsmission.org. Britain's Farm is located at 4330 West Riverside Drive here in Yuma.

The doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the dinner will start at 5.

Enjoy a great evening and support a great cause right here in our community.