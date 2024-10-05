Tacos and Tunes returns to Downtown Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma community attended this year's Tacos and Tunes on Saturday.

The festival took place in Downtown Yuma at 10:00am, and featured a variety of vendors and music, with Kumbia Queen, a Selena tribute band, serving as the headlining band.

While vendors at the festival will compete to be crowned Taco King, local Michelada vendors will also compete for "Best Michelada in the Desert Southwest."

Chris Wheeler, the owner of Prison Hill Brewing Company, shared the significance of events like Tacos and Tunes.

"I think these events all of these events, Tacos and Tunes included, are important because it really showcases what we do well as a city. It shows, you know, it's cultural, it's regional, it's, you know, it highlights the best that is Yuma," Wheeler explained.

Another new feature the City of Yuma added to this year's Tacos and Tunes is Lucha Libre wrestling, which started at 6:00pm.

The festival will go until 9:00pm.