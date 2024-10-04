AWC honors two new 2024 Hall of Fame Inductee

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The AWC Foundation held their 3rd annual Schoolhouse Soirée Friday night at the AWC Schoening Conference Center.

The event celebrated the hall of fame inductees. Two new inductees were honored this year for their contribution to AWC and the Yuma and La Paz communities.

Both share how humbling they feel to be recognized.

“It’s humbling because I agree that many of the people who are already in the foundation have done many great things already, and I’ll do my best to meet those expectations that those people brought," said 2024 Hall of Fame Inductee Dennis Booth.

“It’s an honor I never expected, and I’m thrilled, and I'm overwhelmed," said 2024 Hall of Fame Inductee Bobbi McDermott. "Feels good because it seems to encompass my 55 years that I’ve worked here in Yuma."

The event’s fundraising goal is $150,000. All proceeds support the AWC Foundation scholarships and programs.