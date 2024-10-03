Brownies Cafe celebrates 45 years serving Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local restaurant Brownies Cafe is getting ready to celebrate its 45th year anniversary.

The cafe has been in the Brook’s family since 1979.

Many customers say they have been enjoying it ever since.

"I come here quite a bit. This is my 2nd day this week," said local customer Vicki Gates who says she’s been coming there for 30 years. "It’s like a 2nd home. I’ve gotten to know some of the wait staff here and see some of their kids and see how their kids are growing.”

They family wants to invite the community to come celebrate their anniversary on October 13.



"The reason why we picked that day is my grandfather’s birthday. He would be 85," said Brownies Cafe manager Jonathan Brooks.

The family tells us what customers can expect for this special anniversary.

“We’re gonna do like giveaways. T-shirt giveaways. Maybe gift card giveaways to a certain number of customers. They’ll be a daily special, you know, lunch and breakfast specials. The main one everyone's gonna like is coffee’s gonna be 45 cents that day," said Brownies Cafe manager Jonathan Brooks.

They say they’re looking forward to continuing the business and family legacy for many more years to come.

Jonathan brooks / manager

“If it wasn’t for our customers in the Yuma community, we wouldn’t even be able to do 45 years," said manager Brooks. "So I guess it’s our way of kind of giving back a little.”

Thank you for serving Yuma and congratulations on your anniversary.